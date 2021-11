BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Bethany Police Department requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation with a homicide.

Agents from the OSBI were called to 29th Terrace and Peniel at approximately 10:45 p.m. on November 10, 2021.

One individual had been murdered.

A suspect was taken into custody last night.

At this time, there is no additional information available to be released.