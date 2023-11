OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is in custody following a pursuit in Oklahoma City Wednesday morning.

According to Oklahoma City Police, the chase started near 39th and Hefner Parkway around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say the suspect was driving what appeared to be a scooter and allegedly refused to pullover after driving through a red light.

The short chase ended near 36th and Tulsa. The suspect was then taken into custody.

No more information is available at this time.