STROTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Seminole County say one person is in custody following a murder in a small community.

On Monday, officials confirmed to KFOR that they are investigating a murder in Seminole County.

The crime occurred near Strother Public Schools, so district leaders decided to cancel classes as a precaution.

Officials identified the suspect as Douglas Switch, and the victim was identified as Kim Switch.

Investigators say Kim Switch was shot in the head on Sunday night following a domestic dispute.

At this point, Douglas Switch is facing federal and tribal charges