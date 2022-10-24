STROTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Seminole County say one person is in custody following a murder in a small community.
On Monday, officials confirmed to KFOR that they are investigating a murder in Seminole County.
The crime occurred near Strother Public Schools, so district leaders decided to cancel classes as a precaution.
Officials identified the suspect as Douglas Switch, and the victim was identified as Kim Switch.
Investigators say Kim Switch was shot in the head on Sunday night following a domestic dispute.
At this point, Douglas Switch is facing federal and tribal charges