One in serious condition after S.W. Oklahoma City hit-and-run

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in southwest Oklahoma City.

According to police, two people on bikes were going eastbound near S.W. 29th and Miller around 1:40 a.m. on Thursday.

At one point, a late-model light silver Ford Fusion Sedan pulled around the first bike, but hit the second bicyclist who was in front.

The driver of the Fusion initially stopped, but took off when officers arrived.

Police have not yet located the driver.

The female victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

