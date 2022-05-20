OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person was rushed to an Oklahoma City hospital following an accident overnight.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to a crash near N.W. 10th and Broadway involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian.

Investigators say the pedestrian was walking in the road when they were hit by the truck.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup truck stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.