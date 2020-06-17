One injured after drive-by shooting in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway in Midwest City after a drive-by shooting left one person injured.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Midwest City police responded to a drive-by shooting call near N.E. 10th and Air Depot.

When police arrived, they found one female shot in the arm.

Authorities say the female was driving when she got shot. She then drove to a home near N.E. 10th and Air Depot and called police.

An exact location of where the shooting took place is unknown.

There is no suspect vehicle description at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.