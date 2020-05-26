One injured after N.E. Oklahoma City auto-pedestrian accident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was injured after an auto-pedestrian accident in northeast Oklahoma City.

It happened near N.E. 36th and Kelley around 10:20 p.m. on Monday.

Oklahoma City police say a female on a bike was traveling southbound north on Kelley when she was hit by a vehicle in the same lane.

The driver said they did not see the victim because it was dark and raining.

According to authorities, the victim did not have property safety equipment on the bike.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests are planned, police say.