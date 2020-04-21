Follow the Storms
One injured after shooting in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Lawton police are investigating after a shooting left one person injured.

On Monday, around 7:20 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of N.W. 53rd St. on a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a male who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated, and his condition is unknown at this time.

What led up to the shooting is also unknown, police say.

The suspect and multiple witnesses were transported to the police station to be interviewed.

No other details have been released as the investigation is ongoing.

