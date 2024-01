OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — One man has been injured following a shooting near N Western Avenue and W Hefner Road on Friday night.

Shooting near N Western Avenue and W Hefner Road. Photo courtesy KFOR.

Oklahoma City Police say the male victim is being transported to the hospital, but no other details about the victim’s condition are available at this time.

Police do not currently have a description for a suspected shooter.

This is a developing story.