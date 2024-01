OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A man was shot while sitting in his car at a residence near SE 104th Street and S Harrah Road on Tuesday night.

Shooting near SE 104th Street and S Harrah Road. Photo courtesy KFOR.

According to Oklahoma City Police, family members inside heard a gunshot and the victim says he saw a truck leaving the driveway, but doesn’t know who shot him.

The victim is said to be up and talking, but police are unsure where he was shot.

OKCPD does not have any suspect information available at this time.