One injured after two-vehicle accident in Yukon

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was transported to a local hospital after being extricated from a crashed vehicle Sunday afternoon.

Yukon Fire Department officials say they arrived to the scene of a two-vehicle accident near Northwest 10th Street and North Holly Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Reports mention heavy damage to both of the vehicles involved.

Firefighters say a man was pinned inside one of the vehicles. He had to be extricated out of the vehicle by first responders and was later transported to a local hospital.

The condition of the man is unknown at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

