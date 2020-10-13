OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person was injured during a short police chase in southwest Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City police say the pursuit began after a driver took off from a traffic stop near S.W. 59th and Shields.
The driver crashed the vehicle near I-44 and S.W. 44th St. and took off on foot.
Investigators say a passenger inside the vehicle was injured during the crash and was treated at the scene.
However, the driver was not found.
LATEST STORIES:
- Amy Coney Barrett to face questioning on 2nd day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings
- One injured during short chase in southwest Oklahoma City
- Prime Day deals: Amazon offers TVs for less than $100
- Firefighters investigating large outbuilding fire in southeast Oklahoma City
- Washington state again fails to live-track murder hornet: ‘This one was a lot feistier’