One injured during short chase in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person was injured during a short police chase in southwest Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police say the pursuit began after a driver took off from a traffic stop near S.W. 59th and Shields.

The driver crashed the vehicle near I-44 and S.W. 44th St. and took off on foot.

Investigators say a passenger inside the vehicle was injured during the crash and was treated at the scene.

However, the driver was not found.

