OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting overnight.

According to police, the shooting happened near SW 15th and the Will Rogers Expressway around midnight on Friday.

Authorities say they believe the incident began as a robbery and when someone stepped in to help, they were shot in the chest. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

According to OKCPD, the suspect is still outstanding and the investigation is ongoing.

No more information is available at this time.