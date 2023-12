OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Police responded to a report of a person who was struck by a pickup truck at Putnam City West High School on Tuesday afternoon.

Accident near Putnam City West High School. Image courtesy KFOR.

Video from Chopper 4 shows one person lying on the ground, who was then loaded onto a stretcher and into an ambulance when EMSA arrived on scene.

According to Oklahoma City Police, the victim’s injuries are minor. It’s currently unknown if the injured person is a student.