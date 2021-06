OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police searched for a suspect on Sunday following a shooting in Bricktown.

Around 12 a.m. on Sunday morning, emergency crews were called to an area near the Harkins Theatre in Bricktown following a reported shooting.

Investigators say one person was shot and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police searched for a suspect, but no one was arrested.

So far, officials have not released a description of the suspect.