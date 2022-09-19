OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency crews responded to a bad wreck on Monday morning that injured one person.

Around 5:40 a.m. on Monday, first responders were called to an accident along northbound Broadway Extension and N.E. 122nd St.

Initial reports indicated that a car was on fire following the wreck. However, it is unclear if that report was correct.

Authorities say one person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but there is no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Officials were forced to close sections of northbound I-235, and are warning drivers to avoid the area.