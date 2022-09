OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating following a drive-by shooting that left one man injured in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to a drive-by shooting near N.W. 37th and Indiana Ave.

Investigators say one man was shot in the leg. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Authorities say the suspect drove away in a white four-door vehicle.

If you have any information on the case, call police.