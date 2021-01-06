One injured in early morning house fire in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating what caused an early morning house fire that injured one man.

Just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, 911 dispatchers received a call about a house on fire near N.E. 17th and Bryant.

The caller told dispatchers that they could see flames coming from the home.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, the house was engulfed in flames and they immediately began attacking the fire.

Initially, a rescue team didn’t find anyone inside the home.

However, crews decided to conduct a secondary search, which led them to a man inside the house.

Officials tell KFOR that the victim suffered serious smoke inhalation injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, but about half of the home was still damaged by the fire.

Authorities say they are still working to determine what exactly sparked the fire.