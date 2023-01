EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman is recovering from burns after her duplex caught fire in Edmond on Sunday.

On Sunday, emergency crews were called to a fire at a duplex near S. Bryant and E. 33rd St. in Edmond.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they learned that a fire sparked while one resident was cooking. It quickly spread throughout the home.

Officials say one woman suffered third-degree burns on her arm and was taken to a local burn center.