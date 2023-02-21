CALUMET, Okla. (KFOR) – One person was rushed to a hospital after a home exploded in Canadian County, according to officials.

Around 9 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a reported explosion at a home near 192nd St. NW and N. Courtney Rd., near Calumet in Canadian County.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they were shocked by the devastating scene.

The home was reduced to rubble, and much of it was on fire.

Investigators say a woman who lived at the home was attempting to light a water heater when the home exploded.

The woman was injured and flown to a local hospital for treatment. At this point, there is no word on the extent of her injuries.

Fire crews were on the scene for most of the night, putting out hot spots and trying to make sure the fire did not reignite and spread.