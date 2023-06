NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Norman.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Norman Police Department were called to a reported shooting near Oak Tree Ave. and Hwy 9.

When police arrived at the scene, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

So far, officials have not released any information about a possible suspect.