One injured in Norman shooting

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in Norman.
Around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Norman Police Department were called to a reported shooting near 24th Ave. N.E. and Franklin Rd.
Investigators say a disturbance led to a shooting in the area.
One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.
So far, it is unknown if any arrests have been made.
