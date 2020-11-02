One injured in Norman shooting

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in Norman.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Norman Police Department were called to a reported shooting near 24th Ave. N.E. and Franklin Rd.

Investigators say a disturbance led to a shooting in the area.

One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

So far, it is unknown if any arrests have been made.

