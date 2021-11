OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are still searching for a suspect who left one man injured in Oklahoma City.

Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, emergency crews were called to an area near N.E. 36th and Villa on a reported shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they realized one man had been shot.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

So far, officials have not released any details about a possible suspect in the case.