OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is recovering following a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City on Friday.

Late Friday night, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting near N.E. 23rd and Martin Luther King Blvd.

When officers arrived, they learned that one person had been shot nearby and walked to a gas station to call for help.

The victim is expected to recover.

At this point, authorities have not released any information about a possible suspect.