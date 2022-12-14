OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after they say one person was shot in northeast Oklahoma City.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting near N.E. 50th and Kelley Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim who had been shot once.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Initial reports indicate that she told police that someone came to her home and shot her through her front door.

So far, there is no information on a possible suspect.