OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after they say one person was shot in northeast Oklahoma City.
Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting near N.E. 50th and Kelley Ave.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim who had been shot once.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Initial reports indicate that she told police that someone came to her home and shot her through her front door.
So far, there is no information on a possible suspect.