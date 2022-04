OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one person was shot early Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly after midnight, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting near N.W. 50th and Portland Ave.

Investigators say the victim is expected to survive their injuries.

At this point, no information about a possible suspect has been released.

If you know anything about the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.