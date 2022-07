OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one man is recovering after being shot in northwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near N.W. 10th and MacArthur Blvd.

Investigators say a man was shot in the leg by a person in a pickup truck.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

So far, officials say no arrests have been made.