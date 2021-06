OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a woman was shot in her car on the city’s northwest side Monday evening.

Officers were called to a neighborhood near N Rockwell Ave. and W Britton Rd. around 9 p.m. Monday.

There, they found a woman who had been shot while inside her car.

Officials say they believe there are two suspects in custody and one outstanding suspect.

No other information is available at this time.