OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are responding to an injury accident in western Oklahoma City involving a pedestrian and a train.

First responders were called to the scene near Reno Ave. and Meridian Ave. around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say the victim hit by the train was transported to a local hospital.

The tracks are closed until further notice as authorities investigate.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.