OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one person was cut with a knife during a break-in in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to an apartment near S.E. 74th and Santa Fe.

Investigators say it all started when a man attempted to get into an apartment of an acquaintance.

The resident ended up cutting the man with a knife, causing minor injuries.

The man who was injured is expected to be arrested.