OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person was injured in a shooting in Oklahoma City late Sunday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting near I-40 and MacArthur Blvd.

Investigators say the incident started as a fight between two people, but ended with the victim being shot in the stomach.

The victim was able to walk to a nearby convenience store for help, but there is no word on their condition.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody.