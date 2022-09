MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person is recovering after being shot in Midwest City on Monday morning.

Early Monday morning, officials say a man showed up to a local emergency room suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say the victim had been shot in the arm and leg.

Authorities were able to determine the shooting took place near N.E. 12th and Post Road in Midwest City around 2:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

So far, no other details have been released.