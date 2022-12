OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a woman was taken to a nearby hospital following a shooting at the Farmers Market in Oklahoma City.

Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City police were called to the area of Reno and Exchange following a reported shooting.

Authorities say the woman was shot at least one time and was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

So far, investigators have not released information about a suspect or a motive.