OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Investigators have been busy as they investigate another shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting at an apartment complex near S.W. 39th and Pennsylvania Ave.

Officials say the victim was shot in the stomach and rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

So far, police have not released information about a suspect.