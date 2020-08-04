One injured in shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital late Monday night.

Around 10 p.m. on Monday night, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting near N.W. 40th and Pennsylvania Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officials tell KFOR the victim was alert and talking when they arrived, and he is expected to be OK.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

At this point, no arrests have been made and there is not a description of the suspect.

