One injured in shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital late Monday night.

Around 10 p.m. on Monday night, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting near N.W. 40th and Pennsylvania Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officials tell KFOR the victim was alert and talking when they arrived, and he is expected to be OK.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

At this point, no arrests have been made and there is not a description of the suspect.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter