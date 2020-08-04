One injured in shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital late Monday night.
Around 10 p.m. on Monday night, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting near N.W. 40th and Pennsylvania Ave.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Officials tell KFOR the victim was alert and talking when they arrived, and he is expected to be OK.
He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
At this point, no arrests have been made and there is not a description of the suspect.
LATEST STORIES:
- 21-year-old Oklahoma man drowns at Lake Eufaula
- California family of mother who is brain dead after surgery calls for independent investigation
- Police chief apologizes for armed officers who detained children during stolen vehicle mistake
- Man rescued after being dumped into garbage truck in Oklahoma City
- Second stimulus checks: Progress slow on virus relief bill with $1,200 payments