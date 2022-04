SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – One man was rushed to a nearby hospital following a shooting in Spencer.

Around 7 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near N.E. 34th and Spencer Rd. in Spencer.

Investigators say the suspect fired multiple rounds at the victim, who was shot in the back and the leg.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, but there is no word on his current condition.

At this point, it is unclear if any arrests have been made in the case.