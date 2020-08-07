One injured in shooting near OU campus

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say four people were taken into custody after a shooting near the University of Oklahoma’s campus late Thursday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Norman Police Department were called to a reported shooting in the 700 block of Asp Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities say they spotted the suspect’s vehicle as it tried to leave the scene, but police were able to pull it over at Apache St. and Santa Fe Ave.

In all, officials say four people were taken into custody.

The Norman Police Department has not released the names of the alleged suspects, but says it doesn’t believe there are any additional suspects outstanding at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

