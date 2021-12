NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say one person was taken to a hospital after being shot outside of a Norman grocery store.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Norman police were called to a reported shooting outside the Homeland near 12th and Alameda.

Authorities at the scene told KFOR that the victim was not cooperating with the investigation. Police believe the victim and the shooter knew each other, saying this is an isolated incident.