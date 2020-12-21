One injured in southeast Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near S.E. 29th and Bryant.

Officers say a man was shot at an apartment complex before driving to a nearby gas station for help, near MLK and Reno.

The victim was then rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

