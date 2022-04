OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after one person was shot in southwest Oklahoma City on Sunday night.

On Sunday evening, Oklahoma City police were called to a disturbance near S.W. 56th and Broadway.

When officers arrived on the scene, they realized one person had been shot.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and is expected to survive.

So far, no information about a suspect has been released.