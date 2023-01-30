OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was rushed to a hospital following a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to a possible shooting in the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot, located near I-44 and S.W. 89th St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they realized one person had been shot twice.

Investigators say the victim and the suspect were involved in a heated argument when the shooting occurred.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

At this point, no information about a suspect has been released.