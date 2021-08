OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One man was has died after a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a shooting at a home near S.W. 31st and May Ave.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

However, he later died from his injuries.

At this point, investigators do not have any information regarding a possible motive or suspect.