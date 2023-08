OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was injured and another arrested following a stabbing in Oklahoma City Tuesday night.

According to police, the stabbing happened near I-40 and Meridian in southwest OKC around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say one person has been arrested in connection to the stabbing and the victim is stable.

Police say they believe this stabbing was random.

No more information is available at this time.