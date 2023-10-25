ARCADIA, Okla. (KFOR) — The Arcadia Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one person injured near East 3rd Street and Division Street just after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

East 3rd Street and Division Street. Photo courtesy KFOR.

Charles Wyatt with Arcadia Police says they have one suspect in custody who waited at the scene and told police that he shot the victim.

The victim sustained two gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police are questioning potential witnesses as they continue their investigation