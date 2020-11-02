One killed, 3 injured in event center shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — One person is dead and three others are hurt following a shooting at an event center early Sunday morning.

“They’ve got a lot of people in there to interview,” Sgt. Rob Robertson, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, told KFOR.

Robertson is talking about a chaotic scene that unfolded inside the Westminster Events Center near S.W. 104th and Western early Sunday morning.

“At about 1:14, officers were called to a shots fired call here at this venue behind me here, 104th and S. Western,” Robertson said.

Four people were hit by the bullets. One of them did not survive.

“We have one person in critical condition. The other two are stable,” Robertson said. “As the shooting occurred, obviously people are running for the exits and we had a few people trampled and some minor injuries with people getting stepped on.”

Police are now working to identify the shooter and determine what led up to the tragedy.

“At this time, we don’t have any suspect information. Obviously, officers behind me here and investigators have a lot of people to interview,” Robertson said.

On Monday, officials identified the victim who died as 22-year-old Kareem Sampleton. The other three victims, who were also hit by the gunfire, are expected to recover.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

LATEST STORIES: