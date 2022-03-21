OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a tragic start to the morning in northeast Oklahoma City when one person was killed after being hit by two vehicles.



The investigation spanned across two miles of a heavily-traveled road.

On a busy Oklahoma City street, a heartbreaking scene unfolded on Monday morning.

“For unknown reasons, a citizen was walking in the eastbound outside lane, pretty much in the middle of the lane,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with Oklahoma City Police Department. “Was struck by a vehicle going eastbound in that same lane.”

Police were called to N.E. 23rd St. near Bryant around 6:30 a.m. on Monday to find the aftermath of what appears to be a terrible accident.

“That pedestrian was actually struck by two vehicles during that collision,” Quirk said.

One of those vehicles was a box truck.

Officers say both drivers cooperated with their crews on scene.

“The investigation took place from that point, everybody remained on scene and our investigators worked it early this morning,” said Quirk.

It’s not clear yet if a lack of daylight was a factor in the deadly crash.

It was still dark out when police shut down N.E, 23rd from Bryant to Sooner Road.

The roadway remained closed well past sunrise with authorities combing through evidence over that two-mile stretch, searching for answers.

Among the questions that remain is why the victim was in such a dangerous situation in the first place.

“Again, for unknown reasons, he was out there walking in the middle lane,” said Quirk.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

No arrests have been made.