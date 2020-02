Deadly accident near SW 44th and May

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was killed after being hit by a car in southwest Oklahoma City.

On Tuesday night, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a pedestrian near S.W. 44th and May.

After being hit by the car, the man was able to stumble a few blocks away before dying from his injuries.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle was also injured.

At this point, authorities have not identified the victim.