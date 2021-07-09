One killed after being hit by cars along I-40

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person is dead after being hit by multiple cars along an interstate in Oklahoma City early Friday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a pedestrian on eastbound I-40 near Martin Luther King Blvd.

“The call that came in, a vehicle, said that they struck a body that was already in the roadway,” said Trooper Eric Foster, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Officials say the victim was struck by multiple vehicles along the interstate.

At this point, no other details are being released.