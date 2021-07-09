One killed after being hit by cars along I-40

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person is dead after being hit by multiple cars along an interstate in Oklahoma City early Friday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a pedestrian on eastbound I-40 near Martin Luther King Blvd.

“The call that came in, a vehicle, said that they struck a body that was already in the roadway,” said Trooper Eric Foster, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Officials say the victim was struck by multiple vehicles along the interstate.

At this point, no other details are being released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report