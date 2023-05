MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) -One person has died after being hit by a train in Moore.

Around 12 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to an incident involving a train near N.E. 12th and Broadway in Moore.

Initial reports indicated that a person was hit by an oncoming train.

That victim appears to have died from their injuries.

Officials say N.E. 12th St. will be closed as the investigation continues, so drivers should plan to avoid the area.