OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person is dead after being hit by a train in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews responded to an accident involving a train near S.E. 25th and Shields Blvd.

When Oklahoma City police officers arrived at the scene, they realized a person had been hit by the train.

Sadly, that person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details are being released at this point.